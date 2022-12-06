The Cabinet Makers Association Has a New Podcast

The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA), which includes hundreds of small to medium cabinet shops, millworkers, furniture makers, and suppliers throughout North America, recently launched PRO Cabinet Maker, an original podcast series.

Created specifically for the woodworking industry, each monthly episode brings together a pair of industry professionals to talk about issues and challenges impacting businesses, as well as best practices to help combat those obstacles.

The first season kicked off on November 22nd with a 30-minute-long episode entitled “Help Wanted: Starting an Apprenticeship Program of Your Shop,” presented by Ken Kumph, president of the CMA.

During this first episode, Kumph talks about apprenticeship programs with Kelly Victor-Burke, CEO of Burke Architectural Millwork, who was also professor emeritus at the Eastern Michigan University for 30 years, before launching her company with husband Barry Burke.

They spoke about many topics including: How to integrate apprenticeships to the everyday organization of a company, the difference between an intern and an apprentice, whether or not an apprentice can quit or be fired before the end of their contract, or not be hired after the end of their apprenticeship. Kumph and Victor-Burke also answered questions business owners might have about registered apprenticeships.

The podcast increases the CMA’s work related to its first mandate; providing seminars and workshops at industry gatherings and woodworking shows across North America.

The CMA’s membership is primarily made up of 20 or fewer employee operations, with the vast majority of those being 1-5 person shops. They also include bigger woodworking companies and several dozen industry suppliers (called Associates) as members and sponsors of the organization.