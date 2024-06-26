The ALT-ST Pocket Door from Sugatsune exemplifies elegance and functionality in door hardware, designed for seamless integration into cabinetry and utility spaces. This innovative system offers a clean, flush appearance, transforming the cabinet or storage area into a natural extension of the room. Installation and adjustments are straightforward, enhancing daily convenience. It supports both single and double door configurations and is ideal for various applications such as closet, pantry, and utility doors. Key features include easy door alignment, a 5-speed adjustable soft-closing damper, and multiple size options to accommodate different door specifications, ensuring a versatile and user-friendly solution for modern living spaces.