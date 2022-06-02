Thai Express Commits to Recycle 8 Million Chopsticks

This year, Thai Express is committed to recycling 8 million chopsticks to celebrate World Environment Day in partnership with ChopValue, the circular economy brand transforming the neglected resource into beautiful homeware and decor.

“This partnership is providing us with the opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint through sustainable efforts, ultimately allowing us to give back to the environment in more ways than one,” shares Dennis Ng, Sr. VP of Thai Express. “A special thanks to ChopValue for helping make the earth a better place.”

With 170 Thai Express locations in Quebec participating in the recycling program, the ambitious goal of 8 million chopsticks would also capture over 12,000 kg of carbon that would have otherwise been released back into the atmosphere. The chopsticks collected will be brought to ChopValue’s local Microfactory in Montreal. They will be engineered into durable yet eco-friendly products such as height-adjustable desks, wall decor, and serveware.

“We admire Thai Express’ commitment to reducing waste from the landfill and lead the change together, starting with all Thai Express locations across Quebec,” said Felix Böck, Founder and CEO of ChopValue. “With this exciting partnership, we hope to inspire other businesses to be part of the movement and build a circular future.”

To date, ChopValue has given a second life to over 60 million chopsticks into sustainable wooden solutions that are made to last. Creating a circular economy on an underutilized resource reduces the stress on the environment by saving virgin materials from being used while avoiding unnecessary carbon emissions.