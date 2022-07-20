TFL and HPL in Hotel Decor Projects

The hotel industry, along with many others in the hospitality and travel sector, was struck particularly hard by the health crisis. Even though their rooms were vacant, and it was the perfect time for design upgrades, it was hard to justify investing in renovating the space when they had no idea when guests would return.

But now, with most travel restrictions lifted, hotels have been re-welcoming visitors focusing on delivering the unique experiences and ambiance found only in their beautiful spaces. Although guests are indeed comforted by the feel of the form, functionality, and luxury, managers have focused on the design and performance of the latest innovative design materials.

A material worthy of consideration in hotel renovation projects is Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) for its long-lasting style, on-trend designs, and colors; these panels offer outstanding performance capabilities for hospitality interiors. Here are some of the main reasons for TFL’s increased popularity with designers:

State-of-the-art Technologies: new production processes have brought TFL front and centre for use in walls, furniture, desks, cabinets, counters, closets, and all design components. Underlying substrates married to high-quality thermally fused laminate led to an incredible explosion in the availability of realistic colours and textures. Embossed-in-register or synchronized finishes are also changing the face of TFL because the panel’s texture is perfectly aligned with the finish to replicate what is seen in natural wood more closely.

World-renowned quality, at a fraction of the cost: As opposed to importing and working with various wood products, TFL provides the opportunity to more closely imitate real-life materials such as cherry , walnut , maple, teak , mahogany, oak , and more. Finishes even allow for total design flexibility, providing a realistic and rustic appearance. TFL provides the additional benefits of durability and ease of maintenance.

Inspiring Variety: TFL panels come in an astonishing variety to match any hotel décor, from homey to chic. Panels can evoke delicate linen finishes , natural wood , or make custom statements with solid, bold colors .

The latest on-trend colours for the hospitality industry: TFL and HPL panels feature the latest popular colors in design that will be creating a buzz in hotels this season, such as rich browns and silvery greys .