Teknion and Modus Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Global Furniture Solutions

ONTARIO, Canada, March 11, 2024 — Teknion, a leader in the global furniture market, and Modus, a renowned British furniture manufacturer, have entered into a strategic partnership, marking a significant step in both companies’ expansion and commitment to sustainability. This collaboration combines Teknion’s extensive global reach with Modus’s strong design ethos, aiming to enhance both companies’ portfolios with innovative social and collaborative furniture products.

A Shared Vision for Design and Sustainability

The partnership, which unites two brands with rich design heritages, focuses on expanding Teknion’s future global portfolio while supporting Modus’s growth on the international stage. Modus, known for its powerful sustainability narrative, becomes the first British manufacturer to join the Teknion alliance, bringing its expertise and a manufacturing facility in Somerset that will bolster Teknion’s global supply chain capabilities.

Statements from Company Leaders

David Feldberg, President and CEO of Teknion, emphasized the selective nature of the partnership, stating, “Modus shares our high standards for design, quality, craft, and sustainability. A passion for design connects Modus to Teknion, and their focus on social and collaborative collections make them a natural fit.”

Jon Powell, Managing Director of Modus, also commented on the synergy between the two companies, noting, “We are excited about this new venture. Our companies share an entrepreneurial spirit and a long history of working with some of the world’s leading designers. Partnering with a global manufacturer like Teknion, who understands the value of great design, is very exciting.”

Future Plans and Expectations

While Modus will continue to operate as an independent company and retain its own brand, it will support its existing dealer network and contribute to Teknion’s sustainability and growth plans. The partnership is expected to drive significant growth for Modus and enhance Teknion’s product offerings, meeting the demand for a softer, more inclusive, and collaborative workplace environment.

For more details on Teknion and Modus, visit their websites at Teknion and Modus Furniture.