Tayco Elevates Case Goods Production with Cutting-Edge Edge Banding Technology

Tayco, a leading provider of office furniture solutions, proudly announces the integration of two state-of-the-art HOMAG EDGETEQ S-500 edge banding machines into their production line. This strategic investment in advanced technology underscores Tayco’s commitment to delivering high-quality case goods solutions. By incorporating these innovative edge banders, equipped with hot air technology, Tayco aims to elevate their case goods production to new heights of efficiency and quality.

Traditionally, hot melt glue has been the adhesive of choice for bonding PVC or board edges to laminate. However, Tayco’s adoption of hot air laser technology revolutionizes this process. The new approach involves vinyl edges pre-equipped with adhesive film, which the edge banding machines seamlessly activate and bond to the laminate using hot air technology. The result is a flawless, visually appealing edge, free from any visible glue residue. With these cutting-edge edge banders, Tayco ensures that their case goods boast impeccable edge adhesion, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of their products.

The addition of the EDGETEQ S-500 machines represents a significant advancement in Tayco’s case goods production, leading to a notable increase in efficiency and productivity. These machines boast an impressive production speed of 25 meters per minute, effortlessly handling throughput runs for swift and precise operations. Additionally, their servo-driven units provide precise control and ease of setup for operators, streamlining the production process and optimizing resource utilization.

The integration of these machines enables Tayco to meet growing demands with improved speed and efficiency, resulting in a higher output of 700 additional pieces per machine for two shifts.

Sunny Singh, Director of Manufacturing Production at Tayco, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions, stating, “These machines propel Tayco’s case goods production into a new era of capabilities and flexibility. Accommodating various materials, including high-gloss surfaces, melamine, PVC, nesting workpieces, and veneers, they empower Tayco to cater to diverse customer requirements. With impeccable edge adhesion and enhanced aesthetics, these edge banding machines have revolutionized our manufacturing process.”

Tayco’s commitment to innovation is evident in the incorporation of this cutting-edge technology, ensuring their case goods production remains at the forefront of the industry. By leveraging these advanced edge banding machines, Tayco continues to uphold its reputation for delivering high-quality, functional, stylish, and durable case goods solutions to its customers. The enhancement in production capabilities translates into shorter lead times and an increased output of flawlessly finished case goods, cementing Tayco’s position as a leader in the office furniture market.