Taurus Craco Machinery Announces Exclusive Dealer Partnership with CR Onsrud in Canada

Brampton, ON – Taurus Craco Machinery, a leading provider of woodworking, advanced materials, and stone processing solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its longstanding partnership with CR Onsrud. This partnership has now evolved into an exclusive dealer commitment for Canada, excluding British Columbia and Quebec.

Taurus Craco Machinery and CR Onsrud have developed a strong and enduring partnership over the years, culminating in this exclusive dealer relationship across Canada. This strategic alignment highlights Taurus Craco’s dedication to delivering the highest quality woodworking equipment and solutions to its valued customers.

CR Onsrud, a renowned manufacturer of CNC routers and machining centers, brings decades of expertise and innovation to the table. Their precision machinery is known for its reliability, performance, and cutting-edge technology, making them the preferred choice across various industries.

“We are immensely proud to deepen our partnership with CR Onsrud through this exclusive dealer commitment,” stated Wes Love, President of Taurus Craco Machinery. “This collaboration reaffirms our mission to provide Canadian customers with access to the finest woodworking equipment available, backed by unparalleled service and support.”

As the exclusive dealer for CR Onsrud products in Canada, Taurus Craco Machinery will continue to offer a comprehensive range of CNC routers and machining centers tailored to meet the diverse needs of woodworking professionals. From small workshops to large-scale industrial operations, customers can rely on Taurus Craco Machinery to deliver top-tier solutions that drive efficiency and productivity.

“Our commitment to excellence remains steadfast as we enter this new phase of partnership with CR Onsrud,” added Love. “Together, we will continue to empower Canadian businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive woodworking landscape.”

This exclusive dealer commitment represents a significant milestone for both Taurus Craco Machinery and CR Onsrud, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in their collaborative journey to redefine standards of excellence in the woodworking industry.