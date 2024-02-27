Task Doppler Motion Sensor Switch

The Task Lighting Doppler Motion Sensor Switch, available through Hardware Resources, offers a practical solution for motion-activated lighting. Certified by the FCC, this device uses Doppler waves to detect motion through non-metallic barriers like cabinet doors or shelves. When motion is detected, it triggers the connected lighting to gradually increase to full brightness. This sensor is designed to be installed out of sight, either inside or under cabinets, and allows users to set the light duration up to four minutes after activation.

Unlike infrared sensors that require clear visibility to function, the Task Lighting Doppler Motion Sensor can sense movement through materials up to 2 inches thick, making it more adaptable for various installations. It’s compatible with all Task Lighting LED products and is also available as part of a bath vanity kit, which includes everything needed for installation.