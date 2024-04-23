T-type Hinge from Titus now in TeraBlack

The T-type hinge from Titus, now available in the TeraBlack finish, delivers enhanced aesthetic appeal with advanced technical features. The TeraBlack coating provides a soft, matte black appearance that reduces glare, paired with superior anti-corrosion properties ensuring long-lasting durability and performance. Designed with precision, the T-type hinge offers an integrated damping system for smooth and silent operation, suitable for a variety of cabinet applications. This hinge is engineered to facilitate faster and more reliable installations, making it an ideal choice for both high-end residential and commercial furniture. For further technical specifications, visit Titus TeraBlack and Titus T-type.