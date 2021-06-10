Festool Canada announced recently a new Systainer Starter Set for easy tool storage and transport. Festool Canada said it will offer a new entry-level set of their most popular Systainer products for a limited time starting August 3, 2021.

The Systainer Starter Set includes three Systainers of varying sizes, one toolbox, one tool, parts organizer, and four sets of Systainer rails for cabinet installation options, affording users the ability to meet a variety of their tool storage needs in the workshop and on the go.

Each Systainer storage solution has a handle for convenient toting, and an integrated side-groove compatible with the included Festool mounting rails for a DIY storage rack. As with all Festool Systainers, Systainer containers include front closures with interlocking capabilities and are compatible with all other Systainer units.

“Festool continuously looks for ways to provide convenient and reliable solutions for our customers,” said Philip Strnad, marketing director at Festool Canada. “This Systainer Starter Set provides the simplest and most efficient storage and transportation solution Festool has to offer, enhancing the efficiency and productivity in the shop and on the job site.”

Components of Festool Canada’s Systainer Starter Set include:

Empty Systainer (x3): Three Systainers of varying heights allow for many utility and organizational needs.

Systainer Organizer: With 22 individual compartments and a transparent top for quick reference, the Systainer Organizer keeps accessories and consumables efficiently organized.

Systainer Toolbox: The open-top on the toolbox makes it a perfect storage solution for screwdrivers and other hand tools that need to be within reach at all times.

Systainer Mounting Rails: The new SYS mounting rails allow for a fully customized Systainer racking system to be built for even better storage and organization.

For more information, please visit festoolcanada.com.