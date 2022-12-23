Surplus Woodworking Equipment from Ashley Furniture Industries – Statesville Location Only – Jan. 13th
Timed Online Auction – Surplus Woodworking Equipment from Ashley Furniture Industries.
The auction features CNC Panel Saws, CNC Machining Center, Moulder, CNC Routers, Double End & Single End Edge Banders, Automatic Drilling Machines, Boring Machines, Dowel Inserters, Wood Scrap Grinder, Gang & Rip Saws, Splitter, Shapers, Table Saws, Band Saw, Cut-Off Saws, Wide Belt Sander, Machine Feeds, Glue Applicator, Pallet Wrappers, (18) Scissor Lifts, Conveyors, Etc.
For a complete catalog and to register to bid please go to https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscwint/catalogue-id-winter1-10040 To schedule an inspection please contact Brian Clettenberg, 847-729-3380 brianc@winternitz.com. Lots Close L January 13, 2023 at 11:00am (EST). Equipment is located in Statesville, NC, USA. The sale is conducted by Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers. 18% Buyer’s Premium • Charles Winternitz NC Lic. #: 5106. Removal Deadline: February 3, 2023.
URL: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscwint/catalogue-id-winter1-10040
- Lot #: 16, 2019 – Schelling FH 6 430 CNC Panel Saw (1 of 2 Available)
- Lot #: 21, Biesse Rover 30 L2 CNC Machining Center
- Lot #: 22, SCM 9-Head Topset XL Feed-Thru Moulder (2005)
- Lot #: 30, Homag Optimat KAL 310/6/A20/S2 Single End Edge Bander (2007)
- Lot #: 25, Biesse Techno Logic Through-Feed Auto. Drilling Machine
- Lot #: 31, Homag KL25/5/A3/15 Double End Edge Bander
- Lot #: 39, Koch Sprint PTP-L Dowel Driving (Insertion) Machine
- Lot #: 42, J & P Machines 4H14VD Feed-Thru Drawer Sides Boring Machine (2020)
- Lot #: 50, Selco 2-Pass Model WNA600 CNC Angular Panel Saw
- Lot #: 60, Selco 2-Pass Model WNA512 CNC Angular Panel Saw
- Lot #: 70, Weima Model WL 4 S Wood Scrap Grinder
- Lot #: 75, Heian 4/8-Head Mdl. ZR-442P-R4-2616 CNC Router
- Lot #: 40, Rilesa Rapid-1500 Auto. Dowel Driving Machine (2013)
- Lot #: 18, Mereen-Johnson 24 in. Model 424 Gang Rip Saw
- Lot #: 68, J & P Machines Model 2HDM328 Drawer Sides Drilling/Boring (2016)
- Lot #: 77, Bishamon 5,000 lb. Model L5K-3672 Elec. Scissor Lift (1 of 18 Avail., Most 2019)