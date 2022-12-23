Sponsored Content

Surplus Woodworking Equipment from Ashley Furniture Industries – Statesville Location Only – Jan. 13th

Timed Online Auction – Surplus Woodworking Equipment from Ashley Furniture Industries.

The auction features CNC Panel Saws, CNC Machining Center, Moulder, CNC Routers, Double End & Single End Edge Banders, Automatic Drilling Machines, Boring Machines, Dowel Inserters, Wood Scrap Grinder, Gang & Rip Saws, Splitter, Shapers, Table Saws, Band Saw, Cut-Off Saws, Wide Belt Sander, Machine Feeds, Glue Applicator, Pallet Wrappers, (18) Scissor Lifts, Conveyors, Etc.

For a complete catalog and to register to bid please go to https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscwint/catalogue-id-winter1-10040 To schedule an inspection please contact Brian Clettenberg, 847-729-3380 brianc@winternitz.com.  Lots Close L January 13, 2023 at 11:00am (EST).  Equipment is located in Statesville, NC, USA.  The sale is conducted by Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers. 18% Buyer’s Premium • Charles Winternitz NC Lic. #: 5106.  Removal Deadline: February 3, 2023.

URL: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscwint/catalogue-id-winter1-10040

  1. Lot #: 16, 2019 – Schelling FH 6 430 CNC Panel Saw (1 of 2 Available)
  2. Lot #: 21, Biesse Rover 30 L2 CNC Machining Center
  3. Lot #: 22, SCM 9-Head Topset XL Feed-Thru Moulder (2005)
  4. Lot #: 30, Homag Optimat KAL 310/6/A20/S2 Single End Edge Bander (2007)
  5. Lot #: 25, Biesse Techno Logic Through-Feed Auto. Drilling Machine
  6. Lot #: 31, Homag KL25/5/A3/15 Double End Edge Bander
  7. Lot #: 39, Koch Sprint PTP-L Dowel Driving (Insertion) Machine
  8. Lot #: 42, J & P Machines 4H14VD Feed-Thru Drawer Sides Boring Machine (2020)
  9. Lot #: 50, Selco 2-Pass Model WNA600 CNC Angular Panel Saw
  10. Lot #: 60, Selco 2-Pass Model WNA512 CNC Angular Panel Saw
  11. Lot #: 70, Weima Model WL 4 S Wood Scrap Grinder
  12. Lot #: 75, Heian 4/8-Head Mdl. ZR-442P-R4-2616 CNC Router
  13. Lot #: 40, Rilesa Rapid-1500 Auto. Dowel Driving Machine (2013)
  14. Lot #: 18, Mereen-Johnson 24 in. Model 424 Gang Rip Saw
  15. Lot #: 68, J & P Machines Model 2HDM328 Drawer Sides Drilling/Boring (2016)
  16. Lot #: 77, Bishamon 5,000 lb. Model L5K-3672 Elec. Scissor Lift (1 of 18 Avail., Most 2019)
You might also like
Featured

Gluing Without Defects In High And Consistent Quality

Featured

The Hottest ticket in North America

Sponsored Content

IWF 2022 Challengers Awards Finalists Announced

Sponsored Content

EdgePro – Edge Banding for Professionals