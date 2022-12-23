Surplus Woodworking Equipment from Ashley Furniture Industries – Statesville Location Only – Jan. 13th

Timed Online Auction – Surplus Woodworking Equipment from Ashley Furniture Industries.

The auction features CNC Panel Saws, CNC Machining Center, Moulder, CNC Routers, Double End & Single End Edge Banders, Automatic Drilling Machines, Boring Machines, Dowel Inserters, Wood Scrap Grinder, Gang & Rip Saws, Splitter, Shapers, Table Saws, Band Saw, Cut-Off Saws, Wide Belt Sander, Machine Feeds, Glue Applicator, Pallet Wrappers, (18) Scissor Lifts, Conveyors, Etc.

For a complete catalog and to register to bid please go to https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscwint/catalogue-id-winter1-10040 To schedule an inspection please contact Brian Clettenberg, 847-729-3380 brianc@winternitz.com. Lots Close L January 13, 2023 at 11:00am (EST). Equipment is located in Statesville, NC, USA. The sale is conducted by Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers. 18% Buyer’s Premium • Charles Winternitz NC Lic. #: 5106. Removal Deadline: February 3, 2023.

URL: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscwint/catalogue-id-winter1-10040