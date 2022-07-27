Formica Canada announces the launch of SurfaceSet 2022, the latest collection in the brand’s commercial laminate portfolio. Inspired by nature and the beauty of artisanal processes, the collection features 20 new designs to strengthen the toolkit of commercial interior designers, allowing them to bring their visions to life better.

“We are very proud of this new collection with colors and patterns inspired by a wide variety of sources and look forward to seeing how these new designs will fit into commercial and retail spaces, adding touches of familiarity, harmony, and a new lease on life,” said Christelle Locat-Rainville, Marketing Manager at Formica Canada.

SurfaceSet 2022 adds four solid colors, six wood grains, ten patterns, and two textures to the Formica laminate repertoire.