Sublime Collection’s Supramat Antibacterial line’s special surface is based on a superior scratch-resistant, smudge-proof technology, which preserves the beauty of the fixtures at all times. The Ultra-matte elegance product has a thermal repair feature that easily removes micro-scratches from its surface; it protects its innovative brand-new look for years, which sets it apart from similar products.

Sublime Collection’s European-inspired products represent one of the most recent innovations in surface decors, sought after for their versatility, durability, and affordability. They are available in various patterns and textures, including wood, fabric, metal, and granite, all fashionable materials to inspire your designs.

Product features: