Supermax Superbrush 36X2 Double Brush

These easy-to-use machines from Busy Bee Tools come with an extremely low learning curve and offer many different features, which include: quick change brush heads, infinitely variable brush, and conveyor speeds to allow for endless finish possibilities, adjustable tension rollers to prevent stock slippage, and precision height adjustments. The SuperBrush™ sanders come in sizes ranging from 24″ to 49″ with single and/or double brush head offerings to meet all your finishing needs.

SuperMax offers a wide variety of the SuperBrush Sanders to meet the many needs of any woodworking shop. Our goal is to provide an excellently priced machine yielding an incredible return on investment by creating faster output, reduced rework, and greater product consistency. The SuperBrush has great advantages over hand finishing, such as faster output, reduced rework, and greater surface consistency.

Features:

Raw wood sanding

White wood sanding

Break sharp edges

Blend out minor defects

Sealer sanding

Primer sanding

Scuff sanding

Profile sanding

Clean reclaimed wood

Wire brushing to pull out soft grain to create a textured surface

Specifications: