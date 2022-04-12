Supermax Superbrush 36X2 Double Brush

These easy-to-use machines from Busy Bee Tools come with an extremely low learning curve and offer many different features, which include: quick change brush heads, infinitely variable brush, and conveyor speeds to allow for endless finish possibilities, adjustable tension rollers to prevent stock slippage, and precision height adjustments. The SuperBrush™ sanders come in sizes ranging from 24″ to 49″ with single and/or double brush head offerings to meet all your finishing needs.
SuperMax offers a wide variety of the SuperBrush Sanders to meet the many needs of any woodworking shop. Our goal is to provide an excellently priced machine yielding an incredible return on investment by creating faster output, reduced rework, and greater product consistency. The SuperBrush has great advantages over hand finishing, such as faster output, reduced rework, and greater surface consistency.
Features:
- Raw wood sanding
- White wood sanding
- Break sharp edges
- Blend out minor defects
- Sealer sanding
- Primer sanding
- Scuff sanding
- Profile sanding
- Clean reclaimed wood
- Wire brushing to pull out soft grain to create a textured surface
Specifications:
- Sanding capacity:
- Maximum width: 36″
- Minimum length: 11″
- Maximum thickness: 9″, varies with brush style
- Minimum thickness: 1/32″, varies by application
- Dimensions H x W x D: 67″ x 58″ x 54″
- Brush: 9″-12″ typical diameter
- Typical bristle length: 1½” – 3″
- Speed: Ranged variable, 400-1200 RPM brush
- Dust hood: Six (6), 4″ vacuum ports, 1800 CFM min.
- Drive motor (TEFC): (2) 7-1/2HP
- Power requirements: 208-230V, 60HZ, 3 Ph, 20 amp service (2)
- Shipping weight (lbs): 607.82 Kgs (1340 lbs)
- Conveyor motor: 220″-lb. torque, direct drive D.C. motor, ranged variable 0-30 FPM