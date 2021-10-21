Supermax Superbrush 24″ brush sander

SuperMax offers a wide variety of SuperBrush Sanders to meet the many needs of any woodworking shop. Busy Bee’s goal is to provide an excellently priced machine yielding an incredible return on investment by creating faster output, reduced rework, and greater product consistency.
These easy-to-use machines come with an extremely low learning curve and offer many different features, including quick-change brush heads, infinitely variable brush, and conveyor speeds to allow for endless finish possibilities and adjustable tension rollers to prevent stock slippage and precision height adjustments. Our SuperBrush™ sanders come in sizes ranging from 24″ to 49″ with single and/or double brush head offerings to meet all your finishing needs.
The SuperBrush has these great benefits over hand finishing:
- Faster Output
- Reduce Rework
- Greater Surface Consistency
Features:
- Raw Wood Sanding
- White Wood Sanding
- Break sharp edges
- Blend out minor defects
- Sealer Sanding
- Primer Sanding
- Scuff Sanding
- Profile sanding
- Clean reclaimed wood
- Wire brushing to pull out soft grain to create a textured surface.
Specifications:
- Sanding Capacity
- Maximum Width: 24″
- Minimum Length: 10″
- Maximum Thickness: 11″ (varies with brush style)
- Minimum Thickness: 1/32″
- Dimensions H x W x D: 52″ x 46″ x 35″
- Brush: 9-11″ Typical Diameter
- Typical Bristle Length: 1½” – 3″
- Speed: Ranged variable, 400-1200 RPM brush
- Dust Hood: Steel With Hinged Back
- Two 4″ Vacuum Port
- 1200 CFM Minimum
- Conveyor Motor: Direct Drive D.C. Motor, infinitely variable, 0-15 FPM, 100 in.-lb. torque
- Drive Motor (TEFC): 5HP
- Power Requirements: 208-230V, 60HZ; 1 PH
- Shipping Weight: 525 lbs
