Supermax Superbrush 24″ brush sander

SuperMax offers a wide variety of SuperBrush Sanders to meet the many needs of any woodworking shop. Busy Bee’s goal is to provide an excellently priced machine yielding an incredible return on investment by creating faster output, reduced rework, and greater product consistency.

These easy-to-use machines come with an extremely low learning curve and offer many different features, including quick-change brush heads, infinitely variable brush, and conveyor speeds to allow for endless finish possibilities and adjustable tension rollers to prevent stock slippage and precision height adjustments. Our SuperBrush™ sanders come in sizes ranging from 24″ to 49″ with single and/or double brush head offerings to meet all your finishing needs.

The SuperBrush has these great benefits over hand finishing:

Faster Output

Reduce Rework

Greater Surface Consistency

Features:

Raw Wood Sanding

White Wood Sanding

Break sharp edges

Blend out minor defects

Sealer Sanding

Primer Sanding

Scuff Sanding

Profile sanding

Clean reclaimed wood

Wire brushing to pull out soft grain to create a textured surface.

Specifications: