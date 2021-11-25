The 13″ combination brush/drum sander from Busy Bee Tools is the answer to your production bottleneck. Developed with mouldings in mind, this versatile sander can tackle every step in your finishing process, from sanding raw wood to sanding in between coats of stain or primer.

This model features a 1-3/4 HP motor, and can handle stock up to 4″ thick or as thin as 1/32″. It can also be equipped with an optional sanding drum for surface sanding.

Supermax 13 in. combination brush drum sander: Infinitely variable brush speed and conveyor feed rate. Optional Drum for surface sanding. Quickly change brush heads or abrasive loadings. Fully adjustable tension rollers prevent stock slippage — reinforced steel conveyor bed with a poly conveyor belt. Precision height adjustment. Bristle contact gauge included.

Specifications: