Summer Magazine Stats & Facts
Grace Tatigian
Each magazine features a section of stats and facts relating to our industry. Check out this information from our Summer magazine.
- An average price increase of 13% was passed along to consumers in 2021, and an additional 13% is in store for 2022.
Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association
- 98% of retailers said vendors raised prices in Q4 and 40% said prices on wood goods were the most common to increase.
Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association
- Sales of wood products rose 6.5% to $4.1 billion in January, the fifth consecutive monthly increase driven by higher prices.
Source: Statistics Canada
- Kitchen and bath revenues are expected to grow by 19% for the second straight year.
Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association
- Prices of lumber and other sawmill products increased by 14.6%.
Source: Statistics Canada
- 38 Canadian companies were within the top 300 woodworking firms in North America
Source: FDMC Top 300 List
- Wood product manufacturing contributed 24.2% to total manufacturing sales in January in BC.
Source: Statistics Canada
- 87% would be more loyal to a company that contributes to social and environmental issues
Source: Nielsen Global Survey of Corporate Social Responsibility
- Journeypersons with one year experience have a median employment income of $60,450.
Source: Statistics Canada
- Overall cabinet sales increased 11.7% for January 2022 compared to January 2021.
Source: Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association
- Fuel price has become the most significant cost concern for 64% of small businesses.
Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Business
- Canadian manufacturers have lost $10.5 billion in sales from disruptions in the supply chain.
Source: Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
- 50.8% of Canadian manufacturing businesses have reported recruiting qualified employees as their biggest challenge.
Source: Statistics Canada
- Factories and other industrial users ordered 39,708 robots, representing a 28% increase from 2020.
Source: Association for Advanced Automation
- 60% of kitchen designers said their project sizes grew in Q4 of 2022.
Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association
- 53.2% of manufacturing businesses expect difficulty acquiring inputs, products, or supplies domestically.
Source: Statistics Canada