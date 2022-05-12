Summer Magazine Stats & Facts

Each magazine features a section of stats and facts relating to our industry. Check out this information from our Summer magazine.

An average price increase of 13% was passed along to consumers in 2021, and an additional 13% is in store for 2022.

Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association

98% of retailers said vendors raised prices in Q4 and 40% said prices on wood goods were the most common to increase.

Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association

Sales of wood products rose 6.5% to $4.1 billion in January, the fifth consecutive monthly increase driven by higher prices.

Source: Statistics Canada

Kitchen and bath revenues are expected to grow by 19% for the second straight year.

Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association

Prices of lumber and other sawmill products increased by 14.6%.

Source: Statistics Canada

38 Canadian companies were within the top 300 woodworking firms in North America

Source: FDMC Top 300 List

Wood product manufacturing contributed 24.2% to total manufacturing sales in January in BC.

Source: Statistics Canada

87% would be more loyal to a company that contributes to social and environmental issues

Source: Nielsen Global Survey of Corporate Social Responsibility

Journeypersons with one year experience have a median employment income of $60,450.

Source: Statistics Canada

Overall cabinet sales increased 11.7% for January 2022 compared to January 2021.

Source: Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association

Fuel price has become the most significant cost concern for 64% of small businesses.

Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Canadian manufacturers have lost $10.5 billion in sales from disruptions in the supply chain.

Source: Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

50.8% of Canadian manufacturing businesses have reported recruiting qualified employees as their biggest challenge.

Source: Statistics Canada

Factories and other industrial users ordered 39,708 robots, representing a 28% increase from 2020.

Source: Association for Advanced Automation

60% of kitchen designers said their project sizes grew in Q4 of 2022.

Source: National Kitchen and Bath Association