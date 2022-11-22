SUGATSUNE – Olympia concealed hinge

Sugatsune announced its first ever Olympia concealed hinge which uses Lapcon technology for soft closing, integrated in the hinge itself is a 5-speed adjustable rotary damper. The Olympia (360 series) hinge successfully passed 200,000 cycle tests.

In assembly, a simple push or snap on the hinge from the top to the mounting plate is necessary for installation. There is also depth, vertical, and horizontal adjustment screws at the top of the hinge for placement.

The Olympia hinge has a model for thicker doors (H360 series) as well as face plates to be used for glass doors.

Features: