The Cantek SU/SB Series Top and Bottom Widebelt Sander is designed for in-line or stand-alone operations. Suitable for double-sided processing solid wood or sealer sanding applications is built to exacting standards to sand multiple surfaces generally in one pass to achieve outstanding results with maximum efficiency. The SU/SB Series is available with multiple configurations with 1-4 sanding units and widths of 24″, 36″, 43″, and 51″. Sanding units can be rubber or steel contact drums, combination sanding units (drum/platen), or wire brush heads for distressing. In addition, the machine can be configured with a spiral insert knife cutter head for a planer sander combination.
- Constant pass line allows for in-line integration to a sanding or finishing line or for use with conveyor systems.
- Double-sided processing greatly reduces the processing times and increases productivity.
- Heavy-duty machine frames and sanding units for optimum sanding results.
- Wide range of configurations available to suit your production needs.
- User-friendly controls for fast setups and changeovers between various jobs and sanding grits.
- Variable feed speed by frequency inverter for optimum stock removal to finish ratio.
- Heavy-duty pressure shoes with hard chrome plating for superior part hold down.
- Electronic belt tracking.
- Disc brakes for the sanding heads.
- High-quality conveyor belt with superior grip and durability.
- Quick-release outboard supports for fast belt changes.
- Panel cleaning brush with built-in dust port.
- Safety interlock switches on access doors.
- Pneumatic disc brakes for stopping the sanding heads.
- Safety doors for emergency stop (two doors for SU, one door for SB).
- Electrics with CSA or UL components. Main disconnect switch to CSA.