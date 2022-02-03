The Cantek SU/SB Series Top and Bottom Widebelt Sander is designed for in-line or stand-alone operations. Suitable for double-sided processing solid wood or sealer sanding applications is built to exacting standards to sand multiple surfaces generally in one pass to achieve outstanding results with maximum efficiency. The SU/SB Series is available with multiple configurations with 1-4 sanding units and widths of 24″, 36″, 43″, and 51″. Sanding units can be rubber or steel contact drums, combination sanding units (drum/platen), or wire brush heads for distressing. In addition, the machine can be configured with a spiral insert knife cutter head for a planer sander combination.

Constant pass line allows for in-line integration to a sanding or finishing line or for use with conveyor systems.

Double-sided processing greatly reduces the processing times and increases productivity.

Heavy-duty machine frames and sanding units for optimum sanding results.

Wide range of configurations available to suit your production needs.

User-friendly controls for fast setups and changeovers between various jobs and sanding grits.

Variable feed speed by frequency inverter for optimum stock removal to finish ratio.

Heavy-duty pressure shoes with hard chrome plating for superior part hold down.

Electronic belt tracking.

Disc brakes for the sanding heads.

High-quality conveyor belt with superior grip and durability.

Quick-release outboard supports for fast belt changes.

Panel cleaning brush with built-in dust port.

Safety interlock switches on access doors.

Pneumatic disc brakes for stopping the sanding heads.

Safety doors for emergency stop (two doors for SU, one door for SB).

Electrics with CSA or UL components. Main disconnect switch to CSA.