Stuck on Repeat: What’s Keeping Lumber Prices Steady?

As we reach mid-April 2024, the lumber market displays a noticeable trend of price stability, influenced by a range of economic and environmental factors. Historically, this period marks the beginning of inventory stocking in anticipation of construction demand. However, this year, the combination of a prolonged winter and subsequent sluggish construction activity has discouraged the usual buying spree. Buyers, wary of economic uncertainties including fluctuating interest rates and housing starts, are purchasing only as needed, which might pose a risk if demand spikes unexpectedly.

Despite past volatilities, the price for Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2×4 #2&Btr KD (RL) has remained steady at USD 452 mfbm as of the week ending April 12, 2024. This represents a significant increase from last year’s price of USD 350 mfbm during the same period, but a sharp decline from two years ago when prices peaked at USD 1,096 mfbm.

The market’s cautious sentiment is reflected in modest sales and inquiries, with buyers and large builders taking advantage of the low prices to adjust their inventories. Specifically, there is a notable focus on replenishing plywood and OSB stocks, suggesting a strategic approach to potential market shifts. This cautious optimism is tempered by the market’s overall slim supply and varied pricing strategies among mills and distributors, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in the lumber industry today.