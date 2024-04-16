Stronger, Faster, Safer: Atwill-Morin’s Exoskeletons Transform Construction Sites

Atwill-Morin has recently acquired twelve exoskeletons aimed at supporting the well-being of its workforce, particularly masons and laborers who frequently handle heavy loads. The technology was first introduced on the site of a renowned hotel in the Old Quebec neighborhood, signifying the company’s commitment to innovation in health and safety practices. Matthew Atwill-Morin, the CEO, emphasized the dual goals of this initiative: reducing physical strain and adapting the company culture to prioritize worker health.

The exoskeletons are designed to alleviate pressure on the body’s limbs, especially the knees, while evenly distributing the weight of loads carried by the workers. This not only spares the joints but also virtually eliminates the risk of musculoskeletal injuries. Moreover, by enabling workers to move more smoothly and take on about 70% of the load they handle, these devices substantially increase human performance and productivity.

The deployment of exoskeletons is seen not just as a tool for physical support but also as a cultural shift within the organization. With construction worker health and safety becoming an increasingly critical issue, Atwill-Morin’s proactive approach addresses the unique challenges faced by the industry. The company’s leadership believes that these technological advancements will be instrumental in enhancing staff retention and recruitment, particularly crucial during times of labor shortages.