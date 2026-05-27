Strong Early Demand Reported for AFDICQ’s 2026 Golf Tournament

Members of Quebec’s kitchen cabinet industry will gather Aug. 12 for the 38th annual AFDICQ Golf Tournament, this year taking place at Le Parcours du Cerf Golf Club in Longueuil.

The association reported strong early demand for the event, noting that 30% of available green fees were reserved within 24 hours of registration opening.

The annual tournament, a longstanding networking event for the province’s kitchen cabinet sector, will include a golf round followed by a cocktail reception and dinner. Organizers also plan prize giveaways and additional activities throughout the evening.

AFDICQ said participation is limited and that previous tournaments have reached capacity, resulting in some registrations being declined.

“This year, our Annual Golf Tournament is moving,” the association stated in its event announcement. “For this 38th edition, we will gather at Le Parcours du Cerf in Longueuil on Aug. 12, 2026.”

The organization encouraged members and industry participants to register early to secure a place in the event.

The AFDICQ tournament remains one of the association’s most established annual events, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and industry partners from across Quebec’s residential cabinetry sector.

Register here.