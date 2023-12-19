The Stromab FAST500 Matrix from Akhurst is a high speed cross cutting saw with an innovative electronic push feed system. With a state-of-the-art optimized clamping and cutting stroke it is capable of being up to 40% more productive than standard push cutting saw solutions. Outfitted with a user-friendly and highly reliable Beckhoff touch screen interface with Windows operating, it can be configured with up to an impressive six optimization options. Whether you are simply cutting to length or looking to defect and optimize, the FAST500 Matrix is the crosscutting solution for you.