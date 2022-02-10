Strike Vote at Canadian Pacific Railway

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) has served a Notice of Dispute to the Minister of Labour under the Canada Labour Code in accordance with the Canada Labour Code regarding its dispute with CP Rail. The main issues at hand include wages, benefits, and pensions.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference is conducting a strike vote among its more than 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, trainpersons, and yardpersons. This strike would further impact the supply change challenges across the country. The strike vote results will be tabulated in late February.

The Minister of Labour has appointed a conciliator/mediator to support the process. Representatives from the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and CP Rail are currently meeting with the conciliator.

A legal work stoppage can only take place 21 days after the conciliation process is complete.