Strengthening Client Relations: Strategies for Local Businesses

Unhappy clients can significantly impact local businesses, leading to negative feedback, a tarnished reputation, and decreased earnings. Ensuring clients feel appreciated and their feedback valued is crucial, despite the impossibility of pleasing everyone at all times. Here are some strategies for maintaining client satisfaction and loyalty, alongside common pitfalls to avoid.

Collect Consumer Feedback

Understanding client needs and improving their experiences is vital. Research indicates that for every client who voices concerns, 26 others remain silent, opting instead to seek alternatives. The absence of client feedback not only signifies a missed opportunity for improvement but also represents a direct loss in potential revenue.

Engaging clients in feedback not only helps in identifying areas for improvement but also fosters a sense of value and belonging among them. A brief, well-constructed survey can reveal much about the service quality and client expectations, providing a foundation for future enhancements.

Prioritize Exceptional Service

Outstanding client service is a cornerstone for both attracting and retaining clients. Contemporary clients expect seamless support across various platforms. A staggering majority underscore the importance of customer service in fostering brand loyalty.

According to a report by business communications platform Nextiva, 73 per cent of consumers say friendly customer service representatives encourage them to stick to a brand. Ninety-six per cent believe it is an important factor that contributes to brand loyalty.

Ensuring easy access to support channels—be it via email, social media, phone, or live chat—is essential. Staff should be adept at recognizing and addressing client needs promptly and courteously. A business’s ability to effectively resolve issues can significantly influence client retention.

Engage Digitally

With the increasing prevalence of social media, having an online presence is more important than ever. This digital footprint not only broadens a business’s visibility but also facilitates direct engagement with existing and potential clients.

Many consumers discover new brands on their social feeds or conduct research through a brand’s social media accounts. Without an online presence, a business is limiting their reach, ability to increase their brand awareness and losing sales. Perhaps even worse, interaction with current customers is limited to face-to-face contact, which isn’t very often. An active social media presence allows businesses to stay in the minds of their clients, encouraging ongoing engagement and loyalty. It is a critical tool for brand awareness and client retention in today’s digital age.

Enhance Online Showcasing

Customers often gather information before buying a product to make sure their hard-earned money will not go to waste. They will read product descriptions, look at high-quality photos, watch demonstration videos, if available, and review customer ratings. Failure to include all these details on a website hinders their purchasing decision.

Conduct Thorough Market Analysis

Many businesses overlook the importance of understanding their client base’s demographics and purchasing behavior. This information is critical for tailoring marketing strategies and optimizing expenditure. Surveys and social media analytics offer valuable insights into client preferences and behaviors, enabling more targeted and effective marketing efforts.

David Hepworth is director of sales at Podium, a customer messaging and payments platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touch points to help them strengthen their business.