Strategic Planning: 10 Marketing Objectives

When clients come to us, it’s often because things aren’t going their way, and they’re looking for a way to optimise their efficiency on different levels. They tell us about specific issues such as lack of time, expertise, and workforce to develop their sales and marketing. They feel that they’re investing in marketing without getting concrete results. And above all, they are looking for a solution, tangible ways to restore the problematic situation and achieve the business objectives of their strategic planning.

Here are a few examples of marketing objectives targeted by entrepreneurs that Violette has assisted in recent years:

Increase overall sales and/or sales per customer. Get to the top of the search engines (SEO). Participate in trade shows to develop a new market. Publicise a new product or service. Write and implement a strategic marketing plan. Establish a way to evaluate, measure, and control actions (with relevant performance indicators). Build sales tools and pitch and support the team in integrating them. Be supported in structuring your marketing operations. Develop the right strategies and brand image to retain and recruit talent. Discuss the company’s vision and practices to better position yourself as an expert in your field.

All of these objectives have one thing in common, they represent the first step of excellent strategic planning, and to be achieved, they require, in one way or another, tactics related to digital marketing.

In sales and marketing, we have already seen a complete change in buyer behaviour over the past few years. More than 70% of purchasing decisions are already made before a prospect even talks to a representative (compared to 20% just 15 years ago). This means that marketing and so-called “traditional” sales techniques no longer respond to the new generation of buyers, this clientele that demands to be informed. Unfortunately, we can no longer do business as we used to –

this is where the digital shift comes in. The concept is well known in the manufacturing world, for example, through process automation. However, what is less well known is its application in sales and marketing.

For the next few years, one of the main challenges for companies is positioning themselves in the first results on search engines to attract consumers and eventually conclude sales. They must now adapt their strategies to this new reality; it’s a question of survival.

It’s a fact that digital marketing is relatively new and evolving exceptionally quickly. Very few employees and managers know how to implement the right strategies and work methods related to digital sales and marketing. Hence, it is vital to make entrepreneurs aware of the new realities, develop their autonomy, educate them, and get them to be efficient and autonomous in everything that concerns the digital shift.

The good news is that everything can be learned. Platforms, books, and training courses can help you better understand the issues, the basic principles, and the impacts of an effective digital shift in your business. There are experts who can give you a helping hand, either by taking charge of your marketing operations directly or by planning everything with you and providing on-the-job training. The important thing is to be well informed and, above all, to put in place an action plan before you start. It requires time, commitment, and the right tools to achieve it. A clear guideline and a well-structured strategic plan with precise means to achieve the objectives are a solid foundation to ensure your success!