Stefani MD/KD

These automatic edge banders are versatile and with high production levels. The automatic machining units and the machining speed up to 25 m/min make this edge bander perfect for companies that need to continuously produce numerous panels.

Continuous and versatile solutions for quality machining are the distinctive features of Stefani KD. All you would expect from an edge banding machine: the use of EVA and Polyurethane glue thanks to the SGP glue pot, machining units with electronic axes allowing the automatic set up for two different radii, infinite thin edges, and solid wood up to 12 mm. It is the ideal edge bander

for all those companies that need to produce many panels for both small

and large batch production.

PRE-MILLING UNIT: PERFECT JOINT LINE

Thanks to the sturdy structure, an optimal edge gluing surface is achieved with large diameter tools (100 mm) and the absence of vibrations during the machining.

GLUING UNIT: PERFECT EDGE APPLICATION

Optimal edge gluing requires highly developed applications such as PU BOX L and AirFusion+ devices that ensure high-level finishing.

PU BOX L: GLUE ONLY WHEN NEEDED, NO WASTE

Integrated premelting device to melt polyurethane glues in 2 Kg cartridges. High versatility thanks to flexible changeover with EVA glue.

ALTAPUR 4HO PREMELTER

For premelting up to 6 Kg/h of PU glue in the cartridge. Available for the filling of the EB 60 V glue slot applicator (opt).

SGP GLUE POT: IDEAL GLUE LINE

Obtained thanks to the precise glue dosage adjustment and the spreading roller with a special knurling and variable pitch. EVA and Polyurethane glue are made possible by the anti-adherent plasma treatment of the glue pot and a fast and simple glue changeover.

END TRIMMING UNIT: PERFECT FINISH EVERY TIME

The optimal cut for excess edge is always guaranteed by precise and reliable kinematics in all working conditions.

TRIMMING UNIT: EDGE ROUGHING AND FINISHING

Trimming of solid wood edges or removal of excess edge material to facilitate the subsequent corner rounding process.

CHAMFERING UNIT: FINISHING AND VERSATILITY

Excellent edge finishes due to the vibration-free solid structure — low machining changeover times with customisable automation packages.

R-HP MULTIEDGE

Trimming/chamfering unit

Processing with automatic set up of two different radii, infinite thin edges and solid wood up to 12 mm.

AirFusion+ provides a surprising level of finishing quality. This technology, edgebanding without glue, ensures the joint between the edge and the panel is invisible. Pressurised air at a high temperature is conveyed on a specific edge so that a layer of the material fuses with the panel, therefore ensuring glue is unnecessary. The highly versatile AirFusion+ technology is compatible and can be perfectly integrated with traditional gluing technologies. It is also available on the whole range of the SCM edge banders. AirFusion+, with speeds up to 25 metres per minute, can be configured to achieve different levels of performance