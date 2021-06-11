The Department of Natural Resources Canada recently released the first-ever State of Mass Timber in Canada 2021 report.

“It is my honour to introduce the inaugural State of Mass Timber in Canada report,” said Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources. “Together, with an interactive map, this report provides the most up-to-date information on one of the most exciting sectors of the construction industry.”

The report covers the basics of mass timber, including the history and timeline of mass timber, mass timber types, benefits of building with mass timber, mass timber applications, and the Canadian mass timber manufacturing sector. Additionally, it focuses on mass timber construction in Canada, including recent projects and industry growth as well as case studies on particular projects across the provinces and territories.

“Building with wood is recognized globally as a low-carbon option to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with construction,” reads the report. “Recent advancements in engineering, architecture, and design, combined with increased commitment to using every tool at our disposal to mitigate climate change, have resulted in a significant increase in innovative wood building projects across Canada.”

The Green Construction through Wood produced the report with assistance from Canadian Wood Council, Dovetail Communications Inc., Forestry Innovation Investment Ltd., FPInnovations, SCIUS Advisory Inc., and WoodWorks!