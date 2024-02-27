Statcan Reports Significant Decrease in Construction Trade Vacancies Amidst Housing Shortage

According to a recent analysis by Statcan, Canada’s housing crisis is not just a matter of high demand and insufficient supply. Beyond zoning, fees, permits, and material costs, a critical factor hindering efforts to bridge the housing gap is the labor shortage in the construction industry. This shortage, coupled with the rising cost of wages, underscores the multifaceted challenges of meeting housing demands.

In a striking revelation, job vacancies across all occupations (not adjusted for seasonality) experienced a sharp decline from 991,680 in the third quarter of 2022 to 737,530 in the same period of 2023, marking a 25.6% reduction. This downturn was also reflected in the trades, transport, and equipment operators’ sector related to housing construction, which saw a 22.6% decrease in vacancies.

The impact was notably severe among key trades. Plumbers, pipefitters, and gas fitters saw a 21.1% reduction in job vacancies, while carpenters and cabinetmakers experienced a steeper fall of 33.3%. Masonry and plastering trades weren’t spared either, with vacancies dropping by 29.2%. Electrical trades, including electricians, witnessed a 17.1% decline, with electricians making up the majority of this occupational group’s vacancies.

Interestingly, while some construction trades like roofers and shinglers, and glaziers saw a relatively slower decline in vacancies, the average hourly wage offered to most occupations remained stable. However, gas fitters saw a notable increase in their offered hourly wage from $29.90 to $34.20, whereas plasterers and drywall installers saw a decrease.

The period from 2021 to 2022 showed a mixed bag in terms of certifications, with electricians and other construction workers seeing an increase, while plumbers and carpenters experienced a decline. Despite the overall drop in vacancies, the demand for construction trades helpers and labourers remains, with their numbers still significantly higher than in 2015, highlighting a persistent need for labor in the sector.

The residential building construction industry has also seen growth, with an increase in business locations from June to December 2023. This growth suggests a resilient sector poised for future developments, despite current labor market challenges.

As we await the Job Vacancy and Wage Survey data for the fourth quarter of 2023, it’s clear that the construction industry faces significant hurdles. The insights from Statcan’s reports not only highlight the labor challenges but also the ongoing efforts to adapt and overcome in a sector crucial to Canada’s economic and social fabric.