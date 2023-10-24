St. Anne Catholic Skilled Trades Academy: Addressing Windsor-Essex’s Skill Gaps Head-On

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has inaugurated the St. Anne Catholic Skilled Trades Academy and Learning Centre, a leading-edge training institution for high school students in grades 10 to 12 eyeing a future in the skilled trades sector. This initiative emerges in response to an intensifying need within the local Windsor-Essex economy.

Board chair Fulvio Valentinis emphasized the timing of this launch, referencing the provincial government’s new housing aspirations, the impending establishment of a new hospital, and the inception of a battery plant. These ventures, along with associated spin-off manufacturing prospects, signify abundant opportunities awaiting graduates from this new academy. The overarching goal, as Valentinis puts it, is to enable students to acquire requisite skills for high-yielding job roles, thereby incentivizing them to continue living and nurturing their families in Windsor-Essex.

Housed at 12050 Arbour St. in Tecumseh, the facility stands on the grounds that formerly hosted St. Anne Catholic high school until its relocation in 2007. The academy boasts four classic classrooms and dedicated workshops for carpentry, masonry, and plumbing. The upcoming academic year is set to see the addition of welding booths. The centre is also equipped with a computer-aided design (CAD) lab and a simulation lab, permitting students to delve into other unconventional trades.

Currently, the centre serves about 80 students, with the infrastructure to take in an additional 50.

Reflecting on the journey, Director of Education Emelda Byrne recounted the establishment of a masonry program in 2015 at F.J. Brennan Catholic high school in collaboration with the Mississauga-based Ontario Masonry Training Centre. This initiative, she noted, rapidly gained traction and laid the foundation for the subsequently acclaimed construction academies. Byrne proudly highlighted that the board has since introduced academy programs in several trades at three distinct high schools. As a testament to their success, countless students have embarked on trades-focused careers, accumulating apprenticeship hours both within these educational institutions and through co-operative assignments across Windsor-Essex.

John Ulicny, Executive Superintendent of Education and Human Resources, stressed the readiness of students graduating from the program, applauding them for their employability and invaluable contribution not only locally but also provincially and nationally.

Reiterating the pivotal role of the school board, Valentinis underlined the pressing demand from industry stakeholders for competent, job-ready graduates to bridge the prevalent skills void. This ensures the continued prosperity of the local economy, meeting the aspirations of Windsor-Essex’s industrious community.