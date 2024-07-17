The SPRINT 1329 Edgebander by HOLZ-HER is engineered for precision and efficiency in edge processing. With its compact footprint and robust design, the SPRINT 1329 excels in demanding production environments. It features a gluing unit for PUR and EVA adhesives, ensuring strong and durable edge bonding. The machine’s high-speed servo motors facilitate rapid adjustments, enhancing throughput. Additionally, the SPRINT 1329 boasts an intuitive control system with a touchscreen interface for seamless operation. It supports a variety of edge materials, including PVC, ABS, melamine, and wood veneer, making it versatile for different manufacturing needs. The precision trimming, corner rounding, and scraping units ensure a flawless finish on every piece. With an emphasis on user-friendly maintenance and minimal setup times, the SPRINT 1329 is an optimal choice for businesses seeking reliability and high performance in edge banding technology.