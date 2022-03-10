Spring Magazine Stats & Facts

Each magazine features a section of stats and facts relating to our industry. Check out this information from our Spring magazine.

In September 2021, Ontario manufactured 140,000 dollars worth of wood kitchen cabinets and countertops.

– Statistics Canada

Monthly retail sales of furniture and home furnishing stores in Canada amounted to 1.84 billion dollars in August 2021.

-Statistica

Lumber and other wood products were the largest contributing factors to the monthly decline in the IPPI, with a decrease of 6.9%.

-Statistics Canada

In March 2021, the GDP for the office furniture manufacturing sector stood at around 1.11 billion dollars.

-Statistica

Recruiting skilled employees was expected to be an obstacle for 39.1% of businesses in manufacturing, the highest proportion of all sectors.

-Statistics Canada

The trade value of furniture exported from Canada to the United States amounted to approximately 4.79 billion USD in 2020.

-Statistica

There are more than 4,000 independent kitchen cabinet shops across Canada.

-CKCA

It is projected that the revenue of lumber, millwork, hardware, and other building supplies merchant wholesalers in Canada will amount to approximately 55.3 billion USD by 2024.

-Statistica

There are a total of 3,164 wood product manufacturing companies across Canada.

-Statistics Canada

Quebec has the highest number of veneer, plywood, and engineered wood product manufacturing companies in the country, with a total of 120.

-Statistics Canada

In September 2021, British Columbia manufactured 1.1 million dollars worth of wood products.

-Statistics Canada