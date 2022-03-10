Spring Magazine Stats & Facts
Grace Tatigian
Each magazine features a section of stats and facts relating to our industry. Check out this information from our Spring magazine.
- In September 2021, Ontario manufactured 140,000 dollars worth of wood kitchen cabinets and countertops.
– Statistics Canada
- Monthly retail sales of furniture and home furnishing stores in Canada amounted to 1.84 billion dollars in August 2021.
-Statistica
- Lumber and other wood products were the largest contributing factors to the monthly decline in the IPPI, with a decrease of 6.9%.
-Statistics Canada
- In March 2021, the GDP for the office furniture manufacturing sector stood at around 1.11 billion dollars.
-Statistica
- Recruiting skilled employees was expected to be an obstacle for 39.1% of businesses in manufacturing, the highest proportion of all sectors.
-Statistics Canada
- The trade value of furniture exported from Canada to the United States amounted to approximately 4.79 billion USD in 2020.
-Statistica
- There are more than 4,000 independent kitchen cabinet shops across Canada.
-CKCA
- It is projected that the revenue of lumber, millwork, hardware, and other building supplies merchant wholesalers in Canada will amount to approximately 55.3 billion USD by 2024.
-Statistica
- There are a total of 3,164 wood product manufacturing companies across Canada.
-Statistics Canada
- Quebec has the highest number of veneer, plywood, and engineered wood product manufacturing companies in the country, with a total of 120.
-Statistics Canada
- In September 2021, British Columbia manufactured 1.1 million dollars worth of wood products.
-Statistics Canada
- $1.2 billion worth of Alberta lumber was exported to the states in 2020 alone.
-Department of Forestry of Alberta