Spring Issue Is Out!

Over the last couple of years, there has been so much turmoil that it’s been hard to look too far into the future. You can plan, but then you need to replan, postpone, reschedule, ultimately cancel, and start over again – there are just way too many unknown variables that are constantly changing. With two vaccines widely available, I’m sure I wasn’t alone in thinking that WMS was going to be a sure thing, but Omicron threw us all for a loop. So how do we plan for the future? That’s something we’re looking at in this issue. There’s a lot to consider regarding the future of events, sustainability, mass timber, business, education, and associations.

I think we can all agree that it’s all about adapting to the situation. You’ve got to look at the tools you have at your disposal and make the most of them. For Rosehill Woodcrafters, when the Winnipeg Renovation Show was cancelled, they turned to TikTok. The result? A viral video leading to a 300% increase in leads. Not bad for five minutes work.

We’ve got a couple of pieces in this issue covering how education is factoring into our industry. Students in British Columbia are combining cultural responsibility with industrial design, and students in Ontario are looking at mass timber through the lens of sustainability. If you read our e-digest, you know we’re always talking about the skilled labour shortage. That’s just one of the reasons why it’s so essential to keep an eye on what students are doing. They’re the next generation of intelligent, capable workers, and we need to tap into that resource for ideas and solutions.

But we can’t just rely on new blood to make all the changes. Many people in our industry have decades of experience and are making big moves. This issue, we hear from Patrick Laurin, CHPVA Executive Vice-President, on the future of the association and the possibilities for hardwood plywood and veneering. Laurin calls the changes to the association a mid-life makeover, and I think that’s precisely how we need to approach this whole industry.

All in all, what’s my perspective on the future? Optimistic. I can’t help it. I look at how everyone has adapted and made the best of a bad situation. There are many new and fresh ideas at work to move towards positive change. Every week, we’re sharing innovations and stories that show that there is no shortage of inspiration in the wood industry.

We hope you enjoy what you’ve read so far and are inspired to jump into the conversation. Not a writer? No problem; that’s what editors are for. We’re more than happy to work with you to find the best way to tell your story. Our e-digest is where we share the latest news, updates, and time-sensitive information. That might be awards finalist profiles, association updates, and news on available government funding.

Reach out to me and we can get to know each other and learn how we can work with one another to create a magazine that represents you and your business.