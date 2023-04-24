The Wood Industry/ Le monde du bois Spring 2023 Issue is officially out now! If you have yet to receive a physical copy of the publication, be sure to check your mailbox or inbox.

Our focus for this season’s issue was on embracing modernization and renewable resources. It’s no secret that many industries are committing to a complete transition toward being more environmentally friendly, and the wood industry already contributes fewer greenhouse gas emissions. For businesses in our sector to commit to reducing their carbon footprint even further gives them a competitive edge.

It was of great importance to our entire team to highlight the businesses in our industry that are actively adopting new sustainable solutions and embracing transformation to support a net-zero economy. One of the businesses leading the charge toward sustainability is the Québec-based company, South Shore Furniture. In this issue, we took a deep dive into their 2022 sustainable development initiatives implemented by their in-house green committee and sustainable development team and why what South Shore Furniture is doing is so impactful to the industry.

We also marked a few prominent industry milestones in this issue. This year, the Association des fabricants de meubles du Québec (AFMQ) celebrated their 81st anniversary and we reflect on the impact the organization has had on the Québec furniture industry. AFMQ is the only organization of its kind dedicated to furniture in Québec. Our team also shone the light on Halifax-based flooring warehouse, Ritchie’s, which is a retail-focused showroom at 13,700 square feet and offers decorators, designers, builders, developers, landlords, and the general public the largest selection of flooring in Atlantic, Canada.

Our two profiles in this season’s magazine feature British Columbia millwork leaders, Lauten Woodworking, and their new headquarters, a new 12,000 Sq ft location in North Vancouver that will enable it to expand its reach and attract the best in the woodworking business. The second profile highlights the family-owned cabinetry and manufacturing business, Kaufman Cabinetry with a central focus on the father and son duo, Anton Poniaev, and his father, Valeri.

With Spring signaling change, it’s only fitting for us to reflect on the sector’s efforts toward modernization. Our conversation on sustainability, modernization, and transformation extends beyond just this season’s issue. We want to hear about what your business is doing to promote sustainability and eco-friendly objectives this year. If you have any initiatives you want to share with us, please reach out to me @elliek@mediaedge.ca to share and enjoy our Spring 2023 issue.