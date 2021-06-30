Edda’s Spinner 1500 s BN is an ideal tool to package cabinets or furniture for transport. This horizontal stretch wrapping machine can work with stretch film such as PE Film, PE Foam Film, and PE Air Bubble Film with a width between 17 and 25 cm. The recommended thickness of the film is 17µ, 23µ, 25µ.

This wrapping machine can process items up to 130 cm wide and 80 cm high at an operational speed of 10 m per minute. The total power is 4,2 kW with 3-Phases at 380/400 Volts. The required air pressure is 0,6 MPa.