South Shore Industries invests $2.8M in Coaticook plant

South Shore Industries will invest $2.8 million in its Coaticook plant to purchase new flexible and automated drilling equipment, which is expected to be operational in the fall of 2022.

South Shore manufactures everything from armoires to beds to media towers. They pull their inspiration from everyday life, keeping in mind storage, flexibility, and quality. The company employs 100 workers and has 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing and distributing space all across North America.

Coaticook plant manager Érika Charron and her team have been working on this automation initiative for several months. The new technology will optimize the performance of the drilling process, improve work ergonomics, produce smaller parts, and allow the design of more complex furniture.

“This equipment will definitely increase our production,” says Charron. “Our sales are going well, but unfortunately we have to limit ourselves to the development of new products because of a lack of workers. The modernization of our equipment will partly solve this problem.”

The investments received a $1.4 million subsidy by the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, via the Innovation Bois Program. In addition to the $2.8 million in equipment, the company recently purchased a $150,000 robot, which will help workers ergonomically.

“There are some components that are heavier than they once were, and a few of our workers are aging as well,” explains Charron. “We want to make the work easier.”