South Shore Furniture’s Designer Develops Exclusive Sideboard

The Spritz sideboard is South Shore Furniture’s newest storage solution launch. In 2022, the Québec furniture brand invited a group of their designers to develop a unique sideboard without the notion of price, material, and style constraints in mind. The company did so in an effort to promote innovation and creativity in their furniture creations and test out new ideas. South Shore Furniture shared each design via their social media platforms with their followers and urged them to vote for their favourite concept. Ultimately, the Spritz buffet garnered the most attention and was selected as the new sideboard design.

After the design selection, South Shore Furniture began the process of creating the Spritz sideboard. The concept’s themes were based on prestige, festivity, charm, and sparkling design while maintaining a sense of subtlety. The Mid-Century glam-inspired design features metallic accents reflecting a Hollywood inspired-look, brass rounded handles, and a navy-blue finish with a vinyl surface. The particle frame and MDF drawers on the sideboard ensure its durability and longevity. The surface itself is both water and scratch resistant as well.

Channeling Old Hollywood Style

The Spritz sideboard was designed by South Shore Furniture industrial designer, Crystelle Dubois. Only 50 copies of the sideboard have been created thus far. Responsible for creating new furniture for the business based on current trends, Dubois has also designed the company’s Hourra collection of children’s bedroom furniture and the Bebble collection. She wanted the Spritz design to dazzle in a rare way that matches the feel of old Hollywood. As Dubois was designing the accent buffet, she added gold accents and a faux marble top to further reflect the theme and be eye-catching to guests with its refined look. Available in navy blue and faux carrara marble, the furniture piece offers the buyer an abundance of storage and each of the two compartments has an adjustable table to store dishes and silverware.

The glamorous two-door sideboard echoes the furniture trends of 2023. This year has seen the popularity of sideboards and accent buffets skyrocket following the end of the pandemic and the return of in-person, at-home events. Homeowners that invite guests into their dining rooms want a display piece that compliments the home but also acts as a stand-alone piece. Sideboards can offer homeowners just that. The Spritz sideboard is available only on the South Shore Furniture website and in store at JC Perreault – Meubles et électroménagers.