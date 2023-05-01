Solid-Wood Manufacturer, Metrie, to Acquire American Door Manufacturer, Anderco

Vancouver’s Millwork and solid-wood and moulding powerhouse, Metrie, has announced their intention to enter a definitive agreement for the purchase of Anderco Inc., a California door and door frame manufacturer. This acquisition marks the fourth for Metrie and their second purchase of a California-based business. The buy is intended to help Metrie elevate its expansion into California and secure a presence there. “We believe Metrie has the most robust, integrated supply chain in the North American millwork industry, with a combination of internal manufacturing capability complemented by key partnerships with global leaders,” said Kent Bowie, president, and CEO of Metrie.

The acquisition is expected to close on May first, subject to certain fulfilment agreements. Metrie has swiftly been elevating its status as one of North America’s largest manufacturers and distributors of millwork and moulding solutions. The Vancouver company is ranked 16 on the FDMC 300 list of North America’s leading wood product manufacturers. Metrie has been acquiring a number of different manufacturing companies in the past few years.

In 2022 alone, the company purchased the alder moulding manufacturing and distribution business, Fred Tebb & Sons Inc., interior and exterior millwork distributor, Tinder Wholesale, and California-based millwork and door distributor, EL & EL Wood Products Corp. In 2009, Metrie’s acquisition of Pacific MDF Products Inc., and Canadian MDF Products Co., helped it become one of North America’s largest MDF moulding manufacturers.

Expanding into America

For over 100 years, Metrie has been manufacturing and supplying solid wood and composite mouldings. Since its outset as a small, family-owned and operated business in British Columbia, the company has expanded its operations to include six solid wood and MDGF manufacturing facilities and 26 distribution centres across North America. Metrie’s acquisition of Pacific MDF and Canadian MDF companies is what allowed the company entry into the California market and to expand its customer reach and capabilities in the West/Pacific Northwest region of America.

Metrie’s acquisition of Anderco is the company’s latest move to further solidify its presence in California. The wood, steel & fibreglass doors manufacturer has been offering its services since 1979 but remained a relatively small company in Orange County. The purchase could help with exposure for Anderco’s future and further support the Metrie dynasty.