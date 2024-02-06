Sold-Out Success: Taurus Craco Academy’s Weinig Certified Moulder/Grinder Training Course

Taurus Craco Academy proves its leadership and dedication to woodworking education with the overwhelming success of its Weinig Certified Moulder/Grinder Training Course, held from February 5th to 7th, 2024, and the anticipation surrounding its next session scheduled for February 12th to 14th, 2024. Both sessions, hosted at TC Academy in Brampton, Ontario, have been met with exceptional demand, selling out well in advance.

The February 5th-7th course was a resounding success, providing woodworking professionals at all levels with a comprehensive training experience. This two-and-a-half-day program combined practical hands-on instruction with engaging lectures and group discussions, enabling participants to gain a deep understanding of both foundational and advanced moulder/grinder techniques. The event’s success has set a high bar for the upcoming February 12th-14th session, which is already fully booked.

Participants of these courses benefit from an array of essential and value-added components, ensuring a rich learning experience. This includes hands-on instruction using the advanced Weinig X, a detailed Powermat Handbook, and exclusive Taurus Craco swag to commemorate the training journey.

Upon completion, attendees earn the title of Certified Powermat Operator, symbolizing their skills and knowledge in moulder and grinder operations. This certification is not just a mark of professional growth but also an investment in advanced opportunities within the woodworking industry.

The sold-out status of both the February 5th-7th and February 12th-14th courses underscores the high demand for quality woodworking training. Given this success, Taurus Craco Academy is already considering the possibility of offering additional sessions in the future. Woodworking professionals interested in these opportunities are encouraged to stay alert for future announcements.

For further information and updates on upcoming courses, please visit www.tcstore.ca/training. Don’t miss your chance to elevate your woodworking skills with TC Academy’s expert-led training programs.