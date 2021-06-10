Small-Batch, High-Quality

When thinking about secondary wood products, the first couple of things that come to mind are cabinetry and furniture, manufacturers making large volumes of product. Or maybe you think about millwork and large-scale design. It’s easy to forget about the little guy, the craftsperson, and their handmade work. That’s why this week we’re introducing you to five small woodworking companies from across Canada who are creating small-batch, artisanal products and selling them on Etsy.

Island Woodwork Company

Based in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Island Woodwork Company creates handmade Geometric Wall Art, also known as Barn Quilt Wall Art, and Chevron Design Wall Art from reclaimed wood. Their symmetrical, geometric pieces come in neutral colours that complement any décor, from farmhouse to modern. These attractive handmade wall hangings put the finishing touch on every style. For customers looking for something in particular, they also take custom commission requests.

Island Woodwork might be new to Etsy, having joined in early 2021, but owner-operator Chris has been a hobby carpenter for many years, making bed frames, wall art, furniture, square newel posts, building walls, and more.

Idobe Furniture

While Etsy is typically a marketplace for smaller craft items, Idobe Furniture uses the platform to sell handmade furniture made in Belleville, Ontario. They use various woods like pine, walnut, and maple and make everything from dining sets to floating beds. Available in a variety of stains, the pieces are unique and well-built.

They have exceptional reviews, not only for the craftsmanship but also for the craftsman, Tyler Cho. While the page says that orders will dispatch in six to eight weeks, most reviewers say they received their orders earlier than expected.

Julie Eves Woodworking

Based out of Alvinston, Ontario, Julie Eves Woodworking makes multiple products, from bins and mats to art and reminder boards. Some of her biggest sellers are her handmade wooden potato bins, made from pine with hand-painted words that can easily hold up to 10lbs of potatoes. They have a pegboard backing for airflow to keep it well ventilated, and the inside of the bin is not stained for food safety.

She also sells pre-made wooden doormats and DIY doormat kits for customers interested in putting together the project themselves. Also, in terms of decor, she has signs and family reminder boards that have amazing reviews.

Julie Eves is an Etsy veteran and with almost 9,000 individual sales. Eves describes herself as a stay-at-home mom who enjoys woodworking in her spare time.

Silver Birch Design Shop

Winnipeg-based Silver Birch Design Shop creates 3D maps and prints of cities worldwide, laser-cut from baltic birch. Customers can choose from approximately fifty cities or create a custom order featuring a city of their choice; each map features the given city’s main streets and waterways.

Designer Randy Merritt’s fascination with maps began in his teenage years, canoeing numerous lakes and rivers, navigating with a map and compass in hand. His pieces are inspired by the vast natural wilderness, cities, and towns which surround us. Silver Birch does well on Etsy and social media with over 7000 followers on Instagram.

The Urban Wood Company

This company is making beautiful handmade cutting and charcuterie boards customized to their customers’ liking. They’re always adding new products and also take custom orders. Their designs are made from walnut and feature live-edge details, hugely popular at the moment. They’ve also integrated the epoxy pour trend into some pieces to add a splash of colour to their products.

Their three-person quality inspection has resulted in almost exclusively five-star reviews. Their Etsy page says they’re in the process of hiring to keep up with not only their Etsy orders but their local purchases in Saskatoon.

Lumek Live Edge

If you’re looking for creative shelving solutions, check out Lumek Live Edge. These floating shelves come in a variety of designs, from module honeycomb collections to branching corner units. Some pieces are clearly inspired by nature with their shapes and live-edge details, and others have a strong geometric vibe. But the company does more than just floating shelves, having a few fun hanging rope shelf options. Beyond shelving, the company makes plantar boxes, nightstands, and chairs.

Based in Burnaby, British Columbia, this company primarily works with cedar and is happy to work with their customers’ custom ideas.