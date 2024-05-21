Slido by Häfele is a sophisticated sliding system tailored for all living and business areas. Whether it’s for furniture, doors, rooms, or walls, Slido can be seamlessly integrated for any application, ensuring both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

The Slido sliding door fitting systems from Hafele incorporate sliding doors made from wood, glass or with an aluminum frame. Choices of a soft closing mechanism, soft opening mechanism, soft close for the centre door and collision dampening, and also the electrically operated e-drive and Synchro opening versions as a high-end solution, are available.

The fitting systems move two, three or four leaf door elements weighing up to 70 kg. Running tracks are available in steel and aluminum, and guide tracks are available in plastic and aluminum. The furniture manufacturer can use guide rails and roller guides, concave or convex running rollers, and choose between versions with and without height adjustment.