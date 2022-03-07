Sliding Table Panel Sawkappa 590
Felder
The new kappa 590 becomes the new benchmark for Premium Sliding Table Panel Saws with innovative details. The new twin-pivot unit has a total swivel range of 92° and achieves a cutting height of 202 mm for saw blades with a diameter of 550 mm. This saves valuable working time and simplifies the cutting of internal mitre and simple compound cuts.
The highly efficient synchronous motor with continuously adjustable speed control from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm guarantees consistent high performance and the best power transmission with state-of-the-art Poly-V-belt technology.
The central operating unit can control all machine axes ergonomically and intuitively with a 15″ touch screen. The in-house software with a graphical user interface, many programs, a USB interface, and the prepared network connection make work easier and guarantee efficiency and productivity.
Of course, the new Premium Sliding Table Panel Saw also has all the proven Format4 virtues and quality features. With these Format4 system solutions, different outrigger versions, and individual control variants, the kappa 590 sliding table panel saw makes perfection the norm!
- Saw blade tilt +/-46°
- Complex angle cuts as easy as possible – intuitive machine control with 15″ touch screen
- Highly efficient synchronous motor with continuously adjustable rotating speed
- Preparation for automatic cutting optimization and network connection
- 3-axis scoring unit control with park position (optional)
- Positioning control of the rip fence
- Unlimited tool storage positions
- Complete cutting sequences programmable
- Possibility of importing cutting sequences
- Additional functions: rabbets, grooves, notches, angle cuts, oblique cuts plus, false mitres, compound cut plus, concealed V-neck, hip, and valley rafters, as well as various geometric shapes.
- View cutting program videos here