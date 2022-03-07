Sliding Table Panel Sawkappa 590

The new kappa 590 becomes the new benchmark for Premium Sliding Table Panel Saws with innovative details. The new twin-pivot unit has a total swivel range of 92° and achieves a cutting height of 202 mm for saw blades with a diameter of 550 mm. This saves valuable working time and simplifies the cutting of internal mitre and simple compound cuts.

The highly efficient synchronous motor with continuously adjustable speed control from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm guarantees consistent high performance and the best power transmission with state-of-the-art Poly-V-belt technology.

The central operating unit can control all machine axes ergonomically and intuitively with a 15″ touch screen. The in-house software with a graphical user interface, many programs, a USB interface, and the prepared network connection make work easier and guarantee efficiency and productivity.

Of course, the new Premium Sliding Table Panel Saw also has all the proven Format4 virtues and quality features. With these Format4 system solutions, different outrigger versions, and individual control variants, the kappa 590 sliding table panel saw makes perfection the norm!