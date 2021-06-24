Woodpeckers Slab Flattening Mill guides your router over your slab in a controlled plane. Since you’re using a router instead of a planer-style cutterhead, tear-out is minimal. The surface will only need light sanding afterwards. The combination of highly accurate extruded aluminum rails and low-friction runners makes the Slab Flattening Mill an ideal choice for milling oversized stock.

This process produces lots of shavings. The new optional dust collection port bolts to the carriage and rides along right beside the exit point of the shavings. It works with either shop vacuums or larger dust collectors. A brush surrounds the pick-up area, trapping the shavings equally well on smooth or uneven slab surfaces. It mounts to the carriage with six simple screws, replacing the carriage end-stops. This will retrofit to any Woodpeckers Slab Flattening Mill.