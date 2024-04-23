Sky’s the Limit: BC and Ontario Embrace Taller Timber Towers

In a significant move toward sustainable building practices, British Columbia and Ontario have announced updates to their building codes to permit the use of mass timber in taller structures, including residential buildings, schools, and other public facilities.

British Columbia’s Building Code Changes:

British Columbia has made pioneering changes to its building code, now allowing encapsulated mass timber construction (EMTC) for buildings up to 18 stories high, previously capped at 12 stories. These updates extend to various building types, enhancing flexibility and sustainability in construction across the province.

Enhanced Application : The new regulations expand EMTC use to include a broader range of buildings such as schools, libraries, retail spaces, and light to medium industrial facilities.

Environmental and Economic Impact: According to Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, and Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade, these changes are expected to bolster the forestry sector, reduce carbon emissions, create jobs, and accelerate construction processes, contributing to more vibrant communities.

Ontario’s Progressive Steps:

Following BC’s lead, Ontario has announced plans to amend its Building Code to allow mass timber buildings up to 18 stories. This initiative supports faster, cost-effective home building and aligns with the province’s goals of economic enhancement and environmental sustainability.

Strategic Development : Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, emphasized the role of mass timber in reducing construction costs and expediting project completion, crucial for boosting the northern economy.

Sector Support: The updates are set to invigorate Ontario's forestry sector, described by Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, as pivotal in meeting housing demands and driving economic growth in northern communities.

National Implications and Future Prospects:

Both provinces participated in a national consultation to discuss these changes, reflecting a broader interest in adopting mass timber techniques across Canada. This collaboration indicates a significant shift towards embracing innovative construction materials and methods to address the dual challenges of housing affordability and climate change.

British Columbia and Ontario are setting a precedent for the rest of Canada by integrating mass timber into their construction standards. This move not only supports the environment and the economy but also paves the way for modernizing the construction landscape in Canada. As these regions implement their updated codes, they showcase the potential of mass timber to reshape urban development sustainably.