Skilled Trades Scholarships to Support Students’ Futures

DeWalt has begun introducing its Pathways to the Trades scholarships at Humber College in February of 2023. The company is investing in the Canadian trade sector to support the future of the industry and trades students. The two scholarships have been given to Toronto’s Humber College and will be awarded annually to students with any additional grant designated for emergency bursaries in the college’s Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology. A part of the scholarships will be allocated for the Centre’s tool collection and will provide students with the resources they need and tools they require for their progression in the trade sector.

Humber College’s Impressive Skilled Trades Programs

Humber developed a comprehensive fundraising campaign titled “Humber’s Unlimited Campaign” which is an effort to outfit students with the knowledge and resources they need to contribute to the future of the industry, and Canadian economy and become leaders in their own right.

One of the college’s most favoured trade programs is its Furniture and Cabinetmaking Techniques program, formerly known as the Cabinet Making class. It provides students with the skills they need to construct traditional furniture and cabinetry pieces. The program incorporates the use of various construction methods with hand tools, portable power tools, computer technology, and stationary machines. After the completion of it, students can continue their studies into the third semester of the Industrial Woodworking Diploma.

Investing In the Trades Invests In the Future

“Thanks to the generosity of DeWalt, our students will be trained on the tools used on job sites and will also supplement their toolkits with the additional tools their careers require,” stated Michael Auchincloss, associate dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology. “DeWalt’s investment in the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology will help Humber train the next generation of skilled workers and continue to help fill the skilled trades gap.”

The scholarships will also contribute to product awards, initiatives from the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology’s and funding for Humber’s Pre-Apprentice and Pathways to the Skilled Trades programs. Both programs are free of tuition and urge young students to enter the trades regardless of their education or experience. The DeWalt partnership will have brand ambassadors appear at Humber College events to encourage future students of the trades and narrow the skills gap.