Six New Trending Colors for Spring

Spring is here! As the heat, light, fresh wind, and buds slowly make their appearance; we feel the need to get closer to nature. What better way to meet this need than by bringing the delightful beauty of the outdoors indoors?

Uniboard’s six new colors available in Supermat finish will flawlessly complement various projects and add a touch of colour for a modern and trendy look. The new colors Conifer, Celestine, Sage, Adobe, Whitesmoke, and Shipshaw will enhance any decor. Customers may be hesitant to incorporate an unconventional solid color into their kitchen or bathroom projects because of its uniqueness. But this European-inspired trend has been around for about five years, and our Design team says it’s here to stay.

Here are three more reasons why the new colors from our Supermat series are the right choice:

Much better than painted MDF

Customers looking to save some money may be interested in refinishing or refacing their cabinets instead of buying a whole new kitchen. Replacing cabinet doors with Uniboard decorative panels in a Supermat finish is a solid middle ground to suggest to your budget-conscious customers. Superior quality, a smooth finish to the touch, and colour consistency are strong selling points. This solution will also be much more durable over time. Therefore, it’s a better option for the customer’s wallet and the environment.

Low maintenance and durable finish

This finish presents a matte, smooth surface that reflects remarkable craftsmanship. It is scratch and scuff resistant, perfect for parents of young children or pet owners. Several colours also resist fingerprint marks. Ease of maintenance and durability are guaranteed thanks to products proudly made here!

Colors with great versatility

In addition to adding a touch of splendour that illuminates the room, the trendy colours available in this finish blend well with several textures: wood grain, metal, marble, and more. They also complement other shades to create perfect harmony. Supermat is also suitable for all rooms: kitchen, bathroom, office, living room, bedroom, and library.