SIVAM Coatings Welcomes Luis Sousa and Jared Pemberton to North American Team

March 7, 2024 – SIVAM Coatings announces the addition of Luis Sousa and Jared Pemberton to its North American team, marking a strategic move to enhance its market position. This addition aims to leverage their combined 50 years of experience in the wood coatings industry to support SIVAM’s growth and innovation efforts.

Luis Sousa, based in Ontario, Canada, brings 30 years of industry experience, specializing in wood coatings for designers, manufacturers, and finishers. His expertise in European manufacturing techniques will expand SIVAM’s finishing options for clients.

Jared Pemberton, from Utah, USA, has 20 years of experience in coatings, sales, and understanding market trends. His skills in networking and communication are expected to boost SIVAM’s sales and client relationships.

SIVAM Coatings aims to strengthen its competitive edge and customer satisfaction through these strategic hires, as it continues to innovate in the wood coatings market.