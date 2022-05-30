Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, introduces a Siligen MIH liq, a new biocide-free wood protection technology developed with the University of Goettingen, Germany.

Being a natural raw material, wood evolves, making it unique and beautiful. At the same time, it is a precious, sustainable, and carbon-storing resource that should not be wasted. Wood is susceptible to climate conditions, particularly moisture, fungi, termites, and marine organisms. Over time, these can alter the wood’s strength, stability, and durability. Most treatments used to protect wood are based on biocides and can contain potentially toxic substances such as heavy metals.

Archroma and the University of Goettingen, Germany decided to explore a solution to extend the life duration of outdoor wood materials and their appearance.

The result is Siligen MIH liq, a non-biocidal wood modification treatment to create more stable and durable solid woods, veneers, and wood-based composites for applications such as windows, facade claddings, outdoor furniture, terrace decking, in-ground platforms, parquet flooring, and marine applications.

It is applied by impregnation and subsequent drying. Siligen MIH liq impregnated wood can be dried, and the molecules fixated at < 80 °C with equipment already available at most production facilities applying conventional biocides. The energy consumption is thus similar to most aqueous biocidal wood preservative treatments.

Wood treated with Siligen MIH liq shows excellent protection against decay fungi. Treated wood displays improved weathering performance and keeps its natural appearance with fewer discolorations and feel changes.