SILENTIA+ : A TRULY COMPREHENSIVE RANGE OF HINGES FOR A PERFECT CLOSING ACTION

Technological development, innovation and excellent performance incorporated into a single hinge,

for use on all kinds of door and in all applications.

Silentia+, the most advanced deceleration system available, delivers a consistently perfect closing

action across a truly comprehensive range of hinges for doors of all sizes, weights and applications.

Consistent with the aesthetics of the first generation of Silentia, with identical dimensions and shape,

the decelerating effect is now powered by twin silicone-oil dampers, housed in the hinge cup.

Moreover Silentia+ is equipped with a discreet switch to adjust the deceleration mechanism.

The switch enables the closing speed of any size or shape of door to be perfectly adjusted.