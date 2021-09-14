Shows and Sustainability

Fall 2021 is an exciting time. A year ago, we were still locked down, everything was virtual, and vaccines seemed like something that would only come in the distant future. But here we are, entering the fall with a lot of things to look forward to.

A year ago, it would have been unbelievable to imagine heading into a crowded convention centre with hundreds of people, but thanks to how far we’ve come, we’ve got WMS and CWMDA’s Technology Days just around the corner. Connection and community are so important in this industry. And as Harry Urban, WMS Show Manager, said when I spoke with him recently: “our community is chomping at the bit to get back out there.” We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone in person and learning about all the new things you folks have been working on.

Another thing that’s essential to our industry is sustainability; that’s a hot topic in this quarter’s issue. Sure, wood is a renewable resource, but that doesn’t mean we can take it for granted. This past year, we saw the price of wood reach staggering heights, impacting all of us across the industry. As such, we’re highlighting a few companies in this issue who have worked sustainability into their business model. Instead of treating the environment as an afterthought or marketing ploy, they’ve turned it into their raison-d’être, making it an essential part of their work.

We also have some great pieces from new contributors in this issue: everything from articles on training and software to artists’ profiles. If you have a pitch, an idea, or content you want us to share, please let us know. We would love to learn more about what you’re doing and how we can work together. We can discuss whether your content is better suited for our print or online platform. Regardless of whether you want to contribute regularly or just one time, we can make something work.

We hope you enjoy what you’ve read so far and are inspired to jump into the conversation. Not a writer? No problem; that’s what editors are for. We’re more than happy to work with you to find the best way to tell your story. Our e-digest is where we share the latest news, updates, and time-sensitive information.

Reach out to me at gracet@mediaedge.ca, and we can get to know each other and learn how we can work with one another to create a magazine that represents you and your business.